AIRLINK 181.61 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.69%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
CNERGY 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CPHL 100.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.49%)
FCCL 46.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.83%)
FLYNG 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
HUBC 143.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.72%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 62.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.47%)
OGDC 216.79 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.15%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
PAEL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PIAHCLA 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
POWER 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
PPL 174.15 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.83%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
SEARL 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.6%)
SSGC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SYM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
TRG 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,008 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 117,266 Increased By 490.1 (0.42%)
KSE30 36,010 Increased By 160.8 (0.45%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-16

Petrol prices kept unchanged

Recorder Report Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 08:54am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Division on late Tuesday announced to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged in line with the decision of federal cabinet headed by Prime Minister for fortnight starting from April 16, 2025.

The price of petrol will be Rs 254.63 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) at Rs 258.84 per litre. It has been reportedly said that a Presidential Ordinance for Petroleum Levy (PL) has been issued.

Significant relief in POL prices likely

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) did not notify the prices of petroleum products till filing of the story.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGRA Finance Division petrol prices Petroleum prices petroleum levy petroleum products prices HSD price petrol price in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Petrol prices kept unchanged

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Renewable energy push: Nepra may approve tariff of KE’s 2 PV solar projects

COAS says ‘not even ten generations of terrorists can harm Balochistan or Pakistan’

Fitch upgrades Pakistan’s forex IDR to ‘B-’

Rs300bn ‘oil savings’ will be allocated to Balochistan: PM

PM pledges range of incentives for overseas Pakistanis

SC CB asks whether super tax is a ‘tax’ or ‘fee’

Unfit commercial vehicles: Sindh decides to cancel registration

Read more stories