Petrol prices kept unchanged

ISLAMABAD: Finance Division on late Tuesday announced to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged in line with the decision of federal cabinet headed by Prime Minister for fortnight starting from April 16, 2025.

The price of petrol will be Rs 254.63 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) at Rs 258.84 per litre. It has been reportedly said that a Presidential Ordinance for Petroleum Levy (PL) has been issued.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) did not notify the prices of petroleum products till filing of the story.

