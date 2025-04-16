AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
BOP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 96.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.17 (-4.15%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.13%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
FLYNG 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
HUBC 141.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
KOSM 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
MLCF 60.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.84%)
OGDC 211.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.22%)
PACE 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
POWER 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
PPL 169.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.75%)
PRL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.19%)
PTC 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.75%)
SEARL 94.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.13%)
SSGC 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.8%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.8%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TRG 65.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,356 Decreased By -124.5 (-1%)
BR30 37,420 Decreased By -588 (-1.55%)
KSE100 116,020 Decreased By -755.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,606 Decreased By -242.8 (-0.68%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan may buy more cotton, soybean from US to appease Trump: report

BR Web Desk Published 16 Apr, 2025 04:00pm

Pakistan is likely to buy more cotton and soybean from the United States (US) in an attempt to halve its bilateral trade surplus and escape tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, according to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday.

Trump ignited a potentially ruinous trade war earlier this month, as he slapped sweeping 10% tariffs on imports from around the world and harsh additional levies on key trading partners.

Pakistan faces a 29% tariff due to a trade surplus, although that is subject to the 90-day pause Trump announced last week.

Islamabad is yet to reveal its official policy to deal with the reciprocal tariff, but has announced to send a high-level delegation to the US to promote trade relations and hold talks on the tariff.

Bloomberg on Wednesday reported that Pakistan was mulling on an option to reduce the bilateral trade surplus to below $2 billion from about $4 billion in the financial year ended June.

Pakistan is already the second-largest buyer of US cotton by value after China and mainly sells garments and textiles to America, which is its largest export market, according to the report.

“Deliberations are ongoing and any offer presented during formal negotiations with the US could change,” people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

“They added that purchases of Texas crude oil had also been considered as an option but there isn’t a consensus in the government due to high freight costs,” the report said.

The office of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment, it added.

A strategy report was presented to Sharif on April 9, the Prime Minister’s House (PMO) had previously said in a statement.

“We will try to bring high tariff lines down through negotiations because US is a big market for Pakistan,” Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan told Bloomberg last week. “We are optimistic.”

Meanwhile, Reuters, citing sources, on Tuesday reported that Islamabad was considering importing crude oil from the US for the first time to offset the trade imbalance that triggered higher US tariffs.

Donald Trump Trump administration US President Donald Trump Cotton import soybean imports Trump tariffs US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan may buy more cotton, soybean from US to appease Trump: report

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Stocks retreat, KSE-100 closes lower by 755 points as selling returns

BNP-M’s Mengal calls off weeks-long protest

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen coordination, cooperation on maritime policies

Pakistan, China plan high-tech aquaculture hub in Gwadar

Pakistan secures two-year extension on Kuwait’s oil credit facility

Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,600 to another all-time high in Pakistan

Oil jumps 1% on speculation over potential for US-China talks

Faysal Bank sponsor Ithmaar, GFH Financial Group terminate acquisition discussions

Read more stories