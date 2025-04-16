IMF programme for Pakistan: PM Shehbaz hails China’s support

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude on Wednesday to China for its support for the recent programme with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On March 26, the IMF staff reached a deal with Pakistan for a new $1.3 billion arrangement and also agreed on the first review of the ongoing 37-month bailout programme.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad today regarding Capacity Building of 1,000 agricultural graduates in China, the PM called China “a close friend that has always stood with Islamabad in difficult times”.

He said the neighboring country stood ready to cooperate with Pakistan in promoting bilateral relations especially in the agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, the premier said transforming Pakistan’s agricultural sector was essential for achieving sustainable economic growth.

He emphasised on the urgent need to revive and modernise the country’s agricultural research institutions.

While talking about the agricultural programme, the premier said the first batch of 300 agri graduates was selected on merit.

He said graduates from all the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan were made part of the training programme. He assured that the remaining seven hundred graduates would also be selected on merit.

“In the second phase, 400 graduates will undergo a six-month training programme, followed by the remaining 300 graduates who will participate in a three-month training programme in the final phase,” the premier said.

The first batch containing 300 agricultural graduates under a govt-funded international training programme will depart for China today, according to a recent statement from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The government earlier this year announced to send a total of 1,000 agricultural graduates to China for a fully funded international training programme aimed at upgrading the Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

The programme named ‘Prime Minister’s Initiative for Capacity Building of 1,000 Agricultural Graduates in China’ is expected to equip the country’s future agricultural leaders with modern skills and exposure.