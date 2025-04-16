AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
Business & Finance

Pakistan, China plan high-tech aquaculture hub in Gwadar

BR Web Desk Published 16 Apr, 2025 04:46pm

Pakistan and China are eyeing the establishment of a modern aquaculture industry in Gwadar, as China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) Chairman Professor Yu Bo presented a comprehensive business plan during a meeting with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Wednesday, according to a statement from the ministry Maritime Affairs.

Professor Yu Bo outlined COPHC’s strategic vision to develop a sustainable, technologically advanced aquaculture sector in the port city, positioning Gwadar as a vital node within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Gwadar Port: Call for building oil refuelling depot for ships

Welcoming the initiative, Minister Junaid Chaudhry praised the plan as a transformative opportunity for Pakistan’s coastal development.

“This project will harness Gwadar’s rich marine resources and transform the city into a key hub for seafood production, processing, and export,” he said, highlighting its potential to generate employment, attract investment, and strengthen the local economy.

The minister expressed appreciation for COPHC’s continued commitment to Pakistan’s economic progress and assured full government support for all investors and companies aiming to establish operations in the country toward unlocking Pakistan’s blue economy. “We strongly support initiatives that bring investment, technology, and jobs to our coastal regions,” he stated.

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

He also reaffirmed the government’s resolve to provide essential infrastructure—such as reliable electricity, clean drinking water, and improved road connectivity—to support new industries in Gwadar and beyond.

Minister Chaudhry noted that Gwadar’s coastline offers immense potential for aquaculture ventures due to its favorable sea conditions and proximity to international markets.

He emphasized the importance of developing hatcheries, seafood processing facilities, and sustainable aquaculture farms to meet global quality standards and boost exports.

Reiterating the Ministry’s commitment to maritime development, he said: “Pakistan’s long coastline remains largely untapped. The establishment of an aquaculture industry is key to enhancing food security and increasing our export footprint.”

Both sides agreed to continue coordination through relevant government departments and technical experts to develop viable models and policy frameworks for smooth project implementation.

This engagement, the minister noted, reflects a shared commitment to sustainable economic growth, environmental responsibility, and regional development through strategic investment and international collaboration.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs remains open to business proposals aligned with Pakistan’s long-term economic and environmental priorities—especially those that unlock the true potential of its maritime and coastal resources, the minister stated.

