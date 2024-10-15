Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 14, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 15 Oct, 2024 08:38am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • FBR extends deadline for filing tax returns till October 31

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz assures Premier Li of ‘unwavering commitment’ to safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors

Read here for details.

  • Engro Fertilizers’ earnings stand at Rs8.6bn in 3QCY24, down 11% YoY

Read here for details.

  • PPL begins oil & gas production from Punjab

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs200 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • ADB appoints Xiaoqin Fan as new country director for Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Siemens Pakistan to sell energy portfolio to Siemens Gamesa for Rs17.8bn

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

‘Judicial dictatorship’ established in country: Punjab PA Speaker

Donations for Gaza, Lebanon: SBP opens ‘PM’s Relief Fund’ account

Sharjeel for completing Red Line BRT project ahead of schedule

Processing for change of jurisdiction of taxpayers: FBR implements FTO recommendation to introduce online module

Read more stories