PPL begins oil & gas production from Punjab

BR Web Desk Published October 14, 2024 Updated October 14, 2024 04:27pm

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), an oil and gas exploration firm, announced commencement of hydrocarbon production from a new development well, Adhi South-9 well, located in the Pothwar region, Punjab.

The E&P, a key supplier of natural gas in the country, shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“We are pleased to disclose that as part of our continuous efforts towards increasing production of oil and gas, production has commenced from Adhi South-9, a new development well drilled in Adhi Mining Lease which is operated by the company with 39% working interest along with its joint venture partners, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) with working interests of 50% and 11%, respectively,” read the notice.

As per the company’s notice filed at the PSX, Adhi South-9 was successfully drilled to a depth of 3,430 meters and completed as producer based on encouraging log results.

“Subsequent to tie-in of the well with the plant, production from the well has commenced at the rate of 530 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 0.6 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) of gas,” PPL added.

Exploration at Adhi, located about 70 km south of Islamabad in the Pothwar region, began in 1956 and continued for a decade during which four wells were drilled. Crude oil production from the field commenced in early 1980s from the Sakesar reservoir.

Adhi’s major clients are SNGPL for gas, Attock Refinery Limited for LNG/ crude oil and various LPG marketing companies.

Earlier in July, PPL commenced hydrocarbon production from Adhi South-8 well. Last year, PPL began production of hydrocarbon from the Adhi South-6 well.

