PM Shehbaz assures Premier Li of ‘unwavering commitment’ to safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday assured China’s Premier Li Qiang of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals and projects in the country, Islamabad said on Monday.

Both sides agreed to continue high-level contacts, which include strengthening cooperation in all bilateral areas, Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The development comes as PM Shehbaz and the Chinese premier held a meeting at the PM House in Islamabad on Monday at the delegation level.

Premier Li arrived on Monday in Pakistan on a four-day visit. He will also attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit being held in the country on October 15 and 16.

His visit comes a week after a powerful explosion targeting foreign nationals outside the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi left two Chinese dead.

Beijing called for a thorough investigation of the attack.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries and sincere sympathies to the injured and families, and are making every effort to handle the aftermath together with the Pakistani side,” the Chinese embassy said in a statement then.

During the meeting on Monday, both sides discussed all aspects of bilateral relations and engaged in dialogue on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They expressed satisfaction that the Pakistan-China strategic cooperative partnership, based on mutual trust and shared principles, was being further strengthened over time, the PMO statement read.

The two countries reiterated their support for each other on core issues and expressed commitment to the high-quality development of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase 2.

Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors

They also emphasised the need for timely completion of ongoing projects in various sectors, including industry, agricultural modernisation, information technology, science, and technology, mutually beneficial and vital for Pakistan’s socio-economic development, the statement added.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction that cooperation under CPEC entered a new phase, according to the PMO.

The discussion also covered the relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan and strategies to enhance Chinese investment in the country.

It was reaffirmed that Pakistan and China will maintain close consultations on regionally and globally significant issues as well as in multilateral forums, the PMO said.