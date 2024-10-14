ADB appoints Xiaoqin Fan as new country director for Pakistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) appointed Xiaoqin (Emma) Fan as its new country director for Pakistan on Monday.

“She joined the Pakistan Resident Mission today (Monday) to officially commence her role,” ADB said in a statement.

As country director for Pakistan, Fan succeeds Yong Ye who held the post from 2021.

Fan will oversee ADB’s operations in Pakistan, including the implementation of the country partnership strategy (CPS) that prioritizes lifting growth, increasing resilience, and boosting competitiveness, read the statement.

“She will also lead the consultation for the new CPS covering the period from 2026 to 2030,” it added.

“I am delighted to be back in Pakistan to lead the country office. I look forward to promoting ADB’s longstanding partnership with the government and people of Pakistan,” said Fan.

“ADB will continue to work closely with Pakistan’s federal and provincial governments, the private sector, and other stakeholders to speed-up economic recovery, implement reforms, and champion policies and development processes to create jobs. We’ll scale up our support for climate resilience, private sector development, and institutional development; and we will continue to foster livable cities, rural development, digital ecosystems, growth centres, and regional cooperation and integration.”

The Philippines-based lender informed that Fan, a national of New Zealand, holds a doctorate in Economics from the Australian National University, and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Lanzhou University in the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Fan, who has more than 30 years of professional experience, joined ADB in June 2002 as an economist, and since then has held positions of increasing responsibility in various departments across the bank.

In December 2013, she was appointed as advisor for ADB’s Strategic Planning Department (SPD) and the Head of its Results Management Unit.

In June 2016, Fan was appointed as the Regional Director of ADB’s Pacific Liaison and Coordination Office (PLCO) and in 2019 as Director for Public Management, Financial Sector, and Regional Cooperation Division of the East Asia Department.