Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors

Pakistan and China on Monday agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors including security, education, agriculture, human resources development, and science and technology, state-run APP reported.

The two sides exchanged documents of 13 accords at a ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s (PM) House in Islamabad also witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who arrived in Pakistan on Monday on a four-day visit.

The documents were exchanged after PM Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang held delegation-level talks wherein they discussed all aspects of Pakistan-China relations including economic and trade ties and cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

They also virtually inaugurated the Gwadar International Airport, which PM Shehbaz said was a “gift” from China.

“Held most productive talks with Chinese Premier H.E. Mr. Li Qiang . We expressed satisfaction at the progress of various important CPEC initiatives and agreed to ensure their timely execution,” PM Shehbaz said in a post on X.

“We also discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in multiple areas including trade, investment, economy, energy, agriculture, IT, and defence as well as regional peace and security.

“Our strategic partnership and full understanding on our core issues is a cornerstone of regional stability and prosperity. We presided over the completion ceremony of New Gwadar Airport and witnessed the exchange of important MoUs that will enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields,” he wrote.

Earlier, as Premier Li arrived at PM House, PM Shehbaz received him at the formal welcome ceremony where he was given a guard of honor before proceedings for the meeting and delegation-level talks.

The two prime ministers, accompanied by their respective delegations witnessed the ceremony.

According to details, Pakistan and China exchanged the documents of a Handing over certificate of Smart Classrooms Project inked by Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

Two sides exchanged the minutes of 13th meeting of the CPEC Joint Coordination Committee and 7th Joint Working Group on Gwadar under CPEC.

Pakistan, China to advance CPEC development during Premier Li Qiang’s visit: FO

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Lou Zhaohui, Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Promoting Cooperation on Livelihood Working Group of CPEC.

Islamabad and Beijing reached an understanding to strengthen cooperation in the fields of “Information and Communication”, “Water Conservancy Facilities, Flood Control and Calamity Reduction”, and “Security.”

The MoUs in this regard were exchanged by Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and Luo Zhaohui, Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency, APP reported.

Ahad Cheema and Luo Zhaohui also exchanged documents of Letters of Exchange on “Human Resource Development under the GDI” and “Assistance Program of Fire Fighting Vehicles to Islamabad.”

Pakistan all set to host 23rd SCO meeting in Islamabad: Deputy PM Dar

Two countries exchanged an MoU on Jointly Supporting the Joint Laboratories inked by Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology Sajid Baloch and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong.

Pakistan and China also agreed on the “Co-production of TV Programs” and the document was signed by Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Chinese Ambassador Zaidong.

Minister for National Food Security and and Research Rana Tanvir Hussain and Jian Zaidong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan exchanged the documents of protocol on Quarantine Requirments of export of donkey meat to China.

Announcement of the agreement on Currency Swap Agreement between the People’s Bank of China and the State Bank of Pakistan was also made during the ceremony.