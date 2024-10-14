Oct 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold price per tola increases Rs200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 14 Oct, 2024 01:52pm

Gold prices in Pakistan surged on Monday in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs200, clocking in at Rs275,700.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs236,368 after it recorded an increase of Rs171, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,600 to settle at Rs275,500.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold increased on Monday. As per the APGJSA, the rate was at $2,659 per ounce (with a premium of $20), and up by $3 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

Last month, gold price hit a record high level of Rs277,000 per tola in Pakistan.

