Oct 13, 2024

World Investor Week 2024: Awareness session ‘Building Financial Capabilities of Women’ held

Published 13 Oct, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Zahid Latif Khan Securities (Pvt) Ltd, in collaboration with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Jama Punji, Saturday hosted an awareness session during World Investor Week 2024 at the ISE Towers REIT.

The event focused on the theme “Building Financial Capabilities of Women” and brought together women from various walks of life to enhance their understanding of financial management and investment.

The event was graced by the presence of Akif Saeed, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), who served as the Guest of Honour.

In his speech, Saeed highlighted the crucial role women can play in the financial sector and emphasized the importance of enhancing their participation through education and access to investment opportunities.

Ms Musarat Jabeen, Executive Director and Head of Policy, Regulation & Development at SECP, was also in attendance, reflecting SECP’s ongoing commitment to promoting financial literacy and inclusion.

Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman of ISE Towers REIT Management Company Ltd and Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Stock Brokers Association (PSBA), also delivered an insightful presentation on financial literacy tailored specifically to the needs of women. His session emphasized the importance of equipping women with the tools and knowledge necessary to make informed financial decisions, thereby contributing to their empowerment.

The session witnessed active participation from women, highlighting the growing interest in financial education and investment opportunities among female investors. It also covered various aspects of financial management, including smart investment strategies and the importance of financial planning for long-term security.

The event concluded with a productive Q&A session, where attendees networked and exchanged ideas about furthering financial literacy initiatives.

