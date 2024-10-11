BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 10, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs valuing $2.2bn in multiple sectors
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $106mn, now stand at $10.81bn
- ‘War on tax fraud’: Pakistan faces revenue gap of Rs3.4tr due to tax evasion & fraud, says finance ministry
- Security forces kill four terrorists in two KP IBOs: ISPR
- Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan
- IMF official supports reforms in public sector
