Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Thursday in line with their decline in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola shed Rs500, clocking in at Rs271,200.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs232,510 after it recorded a decrease of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price decreased by Rs3,000 to settle at Rs271,700.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per the APGJSA, the rate was at $2,613 per ounce (with a premium of $20), and down by $4 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

Last month, gold price hit a record high level of Rs277,000 per tola in Pakistan.