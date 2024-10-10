AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
AIRLINK 136.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-3.33%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
DFML 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.85%)
DGKC 80.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
FCCL 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.15%)
FFBL 55.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.66%)
FFL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 112.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (10.09%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.5%)
MLCF 35.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NBP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.45%)
OGDC 171.16 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.04%)
PAEL 25.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.26%)
PPL 132.85 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (5.65%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.5%)
SEARL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (8.59%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.04%)
UNITY 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,084 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 27,631 Increased By 252.1 (0.92%)
KSE100 85,453 Decreased By -216.1 (-0.25%)
KSE30 27,149 Decreased By -67.3 (-0.25%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 10 Oct, 2024 04:54pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Thursday in line with their decline in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola shed Rs500, clocking in at Rs271,200.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs232,510 after it recorded a decrease of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price decreased by Rs3,000 to settle at Rs271,700.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per the APGJSA, the rate was at $2,613 per ounce (with a premium of $20), and down by $4 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

Last month, gold price hit a record high level of Rs277,000 per tola in Pakistan.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Bullion rates gold market US gold gold price commodities gold imports gold rates commodity prices Gold trade gold rate gold markets Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price Commodities Price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

HUBCO reaches ‘negotiated settlement’ with govt for early termination of power agreements

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to sign Barrick deal in few weeks, says Al Faleh

World Bank projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 2.8% in FY25

Rupee marginally weakens against US dollar

India prepares to build two nuclear-powered attack submarines at cost of around $5.4bn

COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Israeli strike kills 28 people sheltering in a school in central Gaza

Waqar Siddiqui to step down as Shell Pakistan CEO

Israel says it eliminates Hezbollah ‘Golan Heights’ member, Syrian media report Israeli airstrikes

Lalpir Power seeks shareholder approval for early termination of key govt agreements

Read more stories