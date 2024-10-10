AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
AIRLINK 136.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-3.33%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
DFML 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.85%)
DGKC 80.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
FCCL 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.15%)
FFBL 55.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.66%)
FFL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 112.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (10.09%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.5%)
MLCF 35.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NBP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.45%)
OGDC 171.16 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.04%)
PAEL 25.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.26%)
PPL 132.85 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (5.65%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.5%)
SEARL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (8.59%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.04%)
UNITY 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,084 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 27,631 Increased By 252.1 (0.92%)
KSE100 85,453 Decreased By -216.1 (-0.25%)
KSE30 27,149 Decreased By -67.3 (-0.25%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs valuing $2.2bn in multiple sectors

  • PM Shehbaz vows agreements to be fully materialised without delay or red tape-ism
APP | BR Web Desk Published October 10, 2024 Updated October 10, 2024 11:17pm

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Thursday signed 27 memorandum of understandings (MoUs) valuing $2.2 billion in various sectors including industry, agriculture, information technology (IT), food, education, mine & minerals, health, petroleum, energy, and other areas of mutual cooperation, state-run APP reported.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif accompanied by Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Falih and Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Syed Asim Munir witnessed the exchange of the signed copies of the MoUs.

Addressing on the occasion, the prime minister said the visit of Saudi business delegation was a “true manifestation of great sincerity and affection” for people of Pakistan from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Pakistan on three-day visit

He hoped that today’s ceremony would lead to many more such events in times to come.

PM Shehbaz expressed the government’s resolve to implement the MoUs and to transform them into agreements in future through “hard work and untiring efforts”.

“Our Saudi brothers lead by Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Falih have done remarkable job to promote Saudi economy and with his presence here, we will have his full cooperation to promote bilateral investments and business opportunity,” he remarked.

He assured the Saudi delegation that the MoUs signed today would be fully materialised and there would be no delay or red tape-ism in the implementation process.

The prime minister lauded the Saudi leadership for their support in having the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

“Finally this [IMF] programme is through, but we hope that this will be the last programme as we have already through a wonderful team work, managed to improve our economic indicators, inflation came down from 32% to 6.9% this month, our policy rate has come down from 23% to 17.5%, exports are increasing, foreign remittances are also increasing”, he said.

PM Shehbaz apprised that the government was moving towards “deep rooted reforms” in the country’s economy through stringent measures.

The high-level delegation of Saudi investors, led by Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday on its three-day visit.

Federal Ministers Musadik Malik, Jam Kamal Khan, and Abdul Aleem received the delegation at the Noor Khan Airbase.

The Foreign Office (FO) had earlier announced that Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih would visit Pakistan with a high-level delegation from October 9 till 11.

bilateral ties Bilateral trade bilateral cooperation bilateral relations PM Shehbaz Sharif Pak Saudi ties MoUs signed Pakistan SaudiArabia Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Falih

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs valuing $2.2bn in multiple sectors

‘War on tax fraud’: Pakistan faces revenue gap of Rs3.4tr due to tax evasion & fraud, says finance ministry

Govt approves termination of existing Power Purchase Agreement with five IPPs

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to sign Barrick deal in few weeks, says Al Faleh

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $106mn, now stand at $10.81bn

Security forces kill four terrorists in two KP IBOs: ISPR

Nooh Dastgir secures gold in Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships

World Bank projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 2.8% in FY25

HUBCO reaches ‘negotiated settlement’ with govt for early termination of power agreements

Rupee marginally weakens against US dollar

Read more stories