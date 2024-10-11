AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,069 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By -283.9 (-1.03%)
KSE100 85,431 Decreased By -22.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 27,123 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.09%)
Oct 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-11

Accelerated expiry: Hubco initiates negotiated settlement pact

Recorder Report Published October 11, 2024 Updated October 11, 2024 08:47am

KARACHI: Hub Power Company (Hubco), in the greater national interest, has initiated a negotiated settlement agreement with regard to the accelerated expiry on October 1, 2024 of its relevant agreements scheduled to expire in March 2027, relating to the company’s 1,292MW power generation project located at Mouza Kund, Gaddani, District Lasbella, Balochistan.

This project achieved COD in 1996, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday said.

Hubco took this decision upon the request of the task force constituted under the Prime Minister’s Office.

Listed IPPs Hubco, Lalpir call emergency meetings as govt moves towards agreement termination

“Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, GOP and CPPAG have agreed to settle the company’s outstanding receivables up till October 1, 2024”, the information said.

“The Board has agreed to terms of the settlement and authorized the execution of a definitive agreement in respect thereof.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

HUBCO PSX power sector CPPAG Hub Power Company power project energy task force

Comments

200 characters

Accelerated expiry: Hubco initiates negotiated settlement pact

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan, police say

Awais praises army chief’s supportive role

Govt ends deals with five private IPPs

Non-filers, CFOs of wealthy units: Pay taxes, avoid input adjustment misuse, says Aurangzeb

Saudi team meets army chief

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs worth $2.2bn

Pakistan, KSA vow to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors

Reko Diq mines: Manara Minerals set to buy a stake: Al-Falih

Forex reserves hit 2-year high of $16bn

Read more stories