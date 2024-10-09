AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.67%)
AIRLINK 138.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-3.14%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.92%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.38%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.08%)
DGKC 80.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
FCCL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
FFBL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.55%)
FFL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
HUBC 114.51 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (3.14%)
HUMNL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.43%)
KOSM 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.96%)
MLCF 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NBP 64.00 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (4.32%)
OGDC 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 128.79 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.97%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.46%)
PTC 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (7%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.33%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
TOMCL 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
TPLP 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.91%)
TREET 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.61%)
TRG 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
UNITY 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,146 Increased By 52.2 (0.57%)
BR30 27,611 Increased By 293 (1.07%)
KSE100 86,065 Increased By 401.2 (0.47%)
KSE30 27,376 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.24%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Stone dashes home from Pakistan for wedding

AFP Published 09 Oct, 2024 10:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MULTAN: England fast bowler Olly Stone left Pakistan early on Wednesday, racing home from the Test series for his wedding at the weekend, management said.

The 31-year-old was not included in the side for the ongoing first Test in Multan and with his wedding due Saturday is doubtful for the second match in the same venue three days later.

Stone said last month the date was finalised long before he was recalled to the Test team against Sri Lanka in August.

“It’s a bit manic, but a nice problem to have,” Stone told BBC Sport of his 6,500-kilometre dash to the altar.

Stone took seven wickets in the two Tests he played against Sri Lanka, with England winning the three-match series 2-1.

“We booked the wedding on the basis of me only playing for Notts at the time,” he said. “In the past I’ve always looked at future series and not done stuff.”

“Then you get injured, or not selected, and you think you should have just done what you wanted to do.”

England’s Joe Root said he rearranged his own wedding three times because of tours with England.

England 96-1 after Salman’s century lifts Pakistan to 556

“I’m really excited for him,” Root said. “It’s a special time in anyone’s life.

“I’m sure he is all over the place with everything that’s going on, but it’ll be very special for him – and his wife – starting a different chapter in his life.”

England finished the second day of the first Test in Multan on 96-1 on Tuesday in reply to Pakistan’s mammoth 556 that was boosted by a century from Agha Salman.

Joe Root Multan PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES Olly Stone

Comments

200 characters

England’s Stone dashes home from Pakistan for wedding

Energy sector reforms: committee approves ISMO formation

Special flight with 70 Pakistanis from Lebanon arrives in Karachi

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 hits fresh milestone, briefly crosses 86,000 as investors still look at ‘positives’

Oil prices edge up after sliding on potential Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Gulf states must not allow use of airspace against Iran, Iranian official says

32 top Saudi cos’ team due today

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Read more stories