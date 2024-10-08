Chinese diplomatic mission launches emergency plan

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Following the killing of two of its nationals in a terrorist attack in Karachi a day ago, China on Monday said its diplomatic missions in Pakistan have launched forthwith an emergency plan, urging Pakistan to “thoroughly investigate the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take all necessary measures” to protect Chinese citizens, installations and projects.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan have launched an emergency plan immediately, requesting the Pakistani side to thoroughly investigate the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan,” said Chinese Embassy in an official statement issued here.

The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan remind Chinese citizens, enterprises and projects in Pakistan to be vigilant, pay close attention to the security situation, strengthen security measures, and make every effort to take safety precautions, the statement added.

Two dead, 9 injured in explosion near Karachi Airport

The statement strongly condemned the terrorist attack, expressed deep condolences to the “innocent victims of both countries and sincere sympathies to the injured and families.”

The diplomatic mission said it is making every effort to handle the aftermath together with the Pakistani side.

The embassy confirmed that two Chinese nationals lost their lives and one sustained injuries in the attack.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said it is in close contact with the Chinese Embassy for coordination and facilitation.

“Pakistan and China are close partners and iron-brothers, united by a bond of mutual respect and shared destiny. Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, and will continue to work hand in hand with our Chinese brothers to defeat the forces of terror,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in a statement.

“This deplorable act of terrorism is an attack not only on Pakistan but also on the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China. We remain resolute in bringing to justice those responsible for this cowardly attack, including the Majeed Brigade. Pakistan’s security and law enforcement agencies will spare no effort in apprehending the perpetrators and their facilitators. This barbaric act will not go unpunished,” the statement added.

It merits mentioning here that a convoy carrying Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited was attacked near the Jinnah International Airport Karachi in which two Chinese nationals lost their lives and one sustained injuries.

The outlawed Majeed Brigade of the banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired an important meeting at the CM House to assess the law and order situation in the province, particularly in Karachi. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, DG Rangers Major General Azhar Waqas, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, the chief minister expressed his strong condemnation of the recent explosion near the airport, stating that such incidents are intolerable and must not occur in the future. He instructed the police and other law enforcement agencies to intensify their intelligence operations and directed all agencies to enhance coordination with one another.

Officials from the law enforcement agencies briefed the chief minister about the details of the explosion near the airport.

Following the briefing, the chief minister ordered the formation of a joint committee comprising police and other law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident thoroughly.

The joint committee will work together to probe the explosion near the airport, according to a statement from the CM’s spokesperson.

