Pakistan knows how to defend its homeland: COAS

NNI Published April 27, 2025 Updated April 27, 2025 09:53am

KAKUL: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has strongly responded to Indian threats and water aggression, asserting that Pakistan knows how to defend its homeland.

Speaking at a passing-out parade ceremony at Kakul, he emphasized that the Two-Nation Theory remains the foundational principle of Pakistan’s existence and there is no room for doubt among Pakistanis regarding it.

Addressing the cadets, General Munir said, “We Muslims are fundamentally different from Hindus in every aspect of life — our religion, customs, traditions, thoughts, and aspirations are distinct.” He highlighted the immense sacrifices made by Pakistan’s forefathers to create a separate homeland and underlined that the Two-Nation Theory is based on the recognition that Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations.

PM Shehbaz convenes emergency NSC meeting after India suspends Indus Waters Treaty

“Our ancestors rendered unmatched sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan. Their unwavering struggle led to the establishment of a new homeland,” he said. “The Two-Nation Theory has always been the bedrock of Pakistan’s existence, and no Pakistani harbors even the slightest doubt about it.”

General Munir also criticized the Indian media and social media platforms, accusing them of distorting historical facts with false propaganda.

“Indian media, especially the so-called ‘Godi media’, is attempting to conceal facts through lies and propaganda. However, no amount of distortion can alter history,” he stated. “Their efforts to undermine the Two-Nation Theory are futile. The founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, articulated the Two-Nation Theory in unequivocal terms.”

The Army Chief’s remarks come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack and subsequent diplomatic and military escalation.

