Apr 27, 2025
Print Print 2025-04-27

Five killed, one injured in firing on vehicle

Recorder Report Published April 27, 2025 Updated April 27, 2025 09:56am

PESHAWAR: Five people were killed and another one was injured in firing on a vehicle at Jameel Chowk, Ring Road here on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Abdullah son of Badam Gul, Tahir son of Nawaz, Owais son of Said Badshah, Waqas and Osama son of Himayatullah. Osama was the son of the late PPP activist Himayatullah, a former UC Nazim from Hazarkhwani. The injured has been identified as Saqib son of Syed Ahmad Shah.

Soon after hearing of the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Faqirabad Division Mohammad Arshad Khan and DSP Omar Afridi rushed to the spot and shifted the corpses to city mortuary for post-mortem while the injured was shifted to hospital.

Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in Balochistan’s Barkhan

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Masood Bangash has said that the victims were having long-standing enmity. He said that anyone nominated in the FIR would be arrested with immediate effect.

Later, on the complaint of the heirs of the victim, the police station concerned registered FIR. Further investigations were in progress.

KP Peshawar KP police firing incident firing on vehicle

