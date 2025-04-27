Twin cities observe complete shutter down strike

ISLAMABAD: A complete shutdown strike was observed across the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Saturday, as traders and civil society members joined hands to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and protest the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The strike was held in response to a nationwide call by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and various traders’ associations.

Almost all major markets and commercial centers remained closed, bringing business activity to a standstill in key areas of both cities.

Country-wide shutter-down strike on 22nd: JI holds massive ‘Gaza Solidarity March’

In Rawalpindi, commercial hubs including Raja Bazaar, Murree Road, and Saddar wore a deserted look, reflecting widespread participation in the protest.

In Islamabad, major markets such as Aabpara, Melody, Karachi Company, Super, Jinnah Super Market and Blue Area also remained shut.

The medical community, too, showed its support. The Druggists and Chemists Association participated in the strike, resulting in the closure of numerous pharmacies across the twin cities.

All Pakistan Traders Association President Ajmal Baloch led a protest demonstration at Aabpara Chowk in Islamabad, where he strongly criticised international silence over the crisis. Baloch called for the resignation of the United Nations Secretary-General, citing failure to act effectively in the face of Israel’s brutalities in Gaza.

Speaking at a public gathering, Chaudhry, said that the entire Muslim Ummah stands with the people of Palestine. The sacrifices of the people of Gaza have awakened Muslim Ummah, he said. “Their sacrifices have awakened the Muslim Ummah. In 1948, the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam, had declared that Israel is the illegitimate child of the West and can never be recognized.”

He further quoted Pakistan’s first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan’s address to the British Congress, stating: “Our soul is not for sale, our faith is not for sale—and today, the people of Pakistan have proven that once again.”

Lashing out at US policies in the Middle East, Chaudhry warned, “I say to America: stop sponsoring the massacre of Palestinians. Just as Afghanistan became a graveyard for the Soviet Union, the continued oppression in Palestine will lead to America’s downfall.”

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in a statement, emphasised that standing with the oppressed Palestinians is both a moral duty and a humanitarian obligation. They reaffirmed the deep-rooted solidarity of Pakistan’s business community with the Palestinian cause.

