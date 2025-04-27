AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Print Print 2025-04-27

Pahalgam incident: PM calls for impartial global probe

NNI Published April 27, 2025 Updated April 27, 2025 09:53am

KAKUL: Prime Minister Shehbaz calls for an impartial international investigation into the Pahalgam incident, which claimed lives of 27 tourists in the India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying the neighbouring country hurled baseless allegations on Pakistan following the attack.

Addressing the passing-out parade at the Kakul Academy, the premier highlighted that Pakistan was a frontline state against terrorism.

He warned that Pakistan would give a befitting response if water was stopped by India in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. “There shouldn’t be any misunderstanding,” he added.

Pakistan asks India to present evidence

PM Sharif said Pakistan always rejected terrorism in all its forms, pointing out that it’s the worst-hit country by this menace in the world. “We lost 90,000 citizens due to terrorism and suffered losses of billions of dollars,” he reiterated.

He stated that Pakistan, as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, aspired to promote peace and security worldwide and would continue its efforts in this regard.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said, “Afghanistan is our neighbouring and brotherly Islamic country, and we wish to have relations with them based on peaceful coexistence”. However, unfortunately, terrorist activities were being carried out in Pakistan from Afghan soil, he expressed concern.

He said Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar recently visited Kabul and conveyed that Pakistan wanted good and peaceful relations with Afghanistan, but attacks on Pakistan from Afghan territory could not be tolerated.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan. This international dispute had been awaiting resolution for decades. “Kashmiris have sacrificed hundreds of thousands of lives to get freedom,” he said and lamented that the international community appeared to have failed to resolve the Kashmir issue.

PM Shehbaz attended the passing-out parade as a guest of honour while Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir was a guest of honour (military).

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and several foreign dignitaries attended the parade.

IIOJK Pakistan and India PM Shehbaz Sharif Indus Waters Treaty IWT Pahalgam attack Pahalgam incident

Comments

200 characters

