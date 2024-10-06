AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-06

President, PM pledge support to improve education system

NNI Published 06 Oct, 2024 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed their firm resolve to support the noble profession of teaching for the promotion of literacy.

In his messages on the occasion of World Teachers Day, the President urged the countrymen to reaffirm their commitment to empowering the teachers, besides ensuring their respect and recognition.

He said the teachers are the architects of any society as they help nurture young minds. He said that there is a dire need to equip our teachers with the tools to successfully fulfil their responsibilities.

In his message, the Prime Minister said we join the global community in celebrating “World Teachers Day” to recognize the valuable contribution of teachers in our nation’s future.

The Prime Minister said the Government remains committed to honour the promise that it has made with teachers. He said that our goal is to create a high-performing educational system that empowers both our students and teachers to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz regarded teachers as beacon of light who spread light of knowledge in the darkness of ignorance. Sharing her message on World Teachers Day, she paid tribute to all teachers who were real nation builders. She hailed the sacred profession of teaching which propagates knowledge, awareness and train generations.

She highlighted that “Teachers who teach with dedication and hard work are real heroes. They don’t only impart education but also transform the dreams into reality.”

Maryam Nawaz attributed her achievements to her teachers, saying she would never forget the teachers’ role. Punjab CM asserted that she recognised the teachers’ pivotal role and committed for their welfare and progress. She stressed that all days were associated with teachers and they respect teachers.

