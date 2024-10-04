AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
Oct 04, 2024

EPA demolishes 60 brick kilns

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: During a continuous operation against brick kilns and pyrolysis plants violating environmental laws, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) demolished 60 such brick kilns during the last 48 hours.

The operation is going on to snub the sources contributing to smog in the province. The Environment Protection Agency checked 1,013 kilns and pyrolysis plants and demolished 60 out of these while sealing another 28 for violating environmental laws. Similarly, 933 notices were served and 43 FIRs were lodged against the violators.

Spokesperson of the EPA Sajid Bashir told the media on Thursday that 27 brick kilns in Layyah, 6 pyrolysis plants in Sargodha, 9 brick kilns in Mianwali, 3 in Khushab, 6 in Mandi Bahauddin and 2 in Bahawalpur were demolished. According to the department, Sargodha has been completely purged of pyrolysis plants.

The spokesperson further said that the senior provincial minister Maryam Aurangzeb has given clear orders that there is no room for any kind of concession and strict action will be taken against those elements that are hostile to the environment.

The Minister has warned that no violator of environmental laws would be allowed to work in the province. She said that all institutions were working to keep the environment clean on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

