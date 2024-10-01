Thailand tenders for about 180,000 T feed wheat, traders say

HAMBURG: A group of importers in Thailand has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 180,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Shipment is sought in three consignments of around 60,000 tons each in a series of possible combinations in 2024 in October, November and December.

Consignments bought can be 10% larger or smaller than 60,000 tons.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of volumes are still possible later.