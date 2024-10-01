Paris wheat follows Chicago higher after US stocks report

HAMBURG/PARIS: Euronext wheat rose on Monday as traders assessed weather risks for northern hemisphere sowing and as Chicago futures strengthened after smaller than expected US Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates of US corn and soybean stocks late in the European trading day.

December wheat on Paris-based Euronext closed 0.3% up at 221.75 euros ($247.14) a metric ton.

Chicago wheat rose about 0.8% in early Monday trade after US Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates of US September corn and soybean stocks were sharply up on the year but smaller than market expectations.