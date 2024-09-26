Pakistan, UK agree to promote bilateral trade, investment

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to promote bilateral relations in various sectors, including trade and investment, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his British Counterpart Keir Starmer, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The two dignitaries discussed Pakistan’s economic situation, while Shehbaz Sharif shed light on the government’s measures for economic development, especially reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and enhancing the tax base.

The Pakistan Prime Minister apprised his British counterpart about the adverse impact of climate change, confronting the country.

Speaking about Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, Shehbaz Sharif said terrorism is a global issue and the international community will have to work for the elimination of this menace jointly.

Highlighting the United Kingdom as the third largest country in terms of investing in Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted investment opportunities and various projects in the country.

Regarding the role of expatriate Pakistanis residing in the United Kingdom in the development of both countries, the Pakistan Prime Minister reaffirmed the resolve to promote people-to-people contacts and exchanges to achieve mutually beneficial goals.

PM Shehbaz is on a five-day official visit to the US to attend the 79th UNGA session. On the sidelines of the summit, the premier is scheduled to hold multiple bilateral meetings.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz met with Bill Gates, the founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to ensure the complete eradication of polio from the country.

He thanked the BMGF for its longstanding support in this effort and underscored the need for sustained efforts and support to Pakistan, particularly for health system strengthening and maternal and child nutrition in this regard.

On Wednesday, PM Shehbaz also held bilateral meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, and Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah in New York.

The premier will address the UN General Assembly on Friday.