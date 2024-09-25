PM Shehbaz, Crown Prince of Kuwait discuss bilateral ties

Pakistan and Kuwait have affirmed that they will work closely together on bilateral and regional issues of shared interest, Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday.

This statement was made during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly Session in New York.

UN summit: Asif says sustainable development cannot happen while tragedies like Gaza being perpetuated

The two leaders discussed all facets of bilateral relations, from people-to-people exchanges to political, economic, and defense cooperation.

PM Shehbaz expressed his desire to engage with Kuwait in mutually beneficial economic investments under the rubric of the Special Investment Facilitation Cell.

In a related development, PM Shehbaz also met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 41,206

The two leaders assessed preparations for the upcoming 7th session of the Pakistan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council to be held in Islamabad in the near future.

They also discussed regional and global developments, especially the ongoing genocide and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. They called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and the end of hostilities.