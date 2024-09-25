AGL 32.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.17%)
AIRLINK 130.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.4%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
DFML 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.72%)
DGKC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
FCCL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.79%)
FFBL 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
HUBC 130.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.16%)
HUMNL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
KOSM 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.16%)
MLCF 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.49%)
NBP 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.26%)
OGDC 139.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 107.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.26%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
PTC 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.17%)
TPLP 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.53%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
BR100 8,625 Increased By 32.5 (0.38%)
BR30 26,010 Increased By 113.7 (0.44%)
KSE100 81,750 Increased By 266.4 (0.33%)
KSE30 25,974 Increased By 71.5 (0.28%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-25

PM attends session of UNGA

NNI Published September 25, 2024 Updated September 25, 2024 08:59am

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday evening to attend the inaugural session.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Education Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Information Minster Atta Tarar, Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi and Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram are also accompanying the Prime Minister at the inaugural session.

PM Shehbaz is set to address the General Assembly on Friday. In his address, he will highlight Pakistan’s perspective on a range of international and regional issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Palestine issue.

The prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and support for the role of the United Nations in fostering global peace, security and prosperity.

UNGA session on 27th: PM to highlight Palestine, Islamophobia, other issues: FO

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, PM Sharif is scheduled to attend several high-level meetings, including discussions on existential threats posed by sea level rise and the UN Security council’s open Debate on Leadership for Peace.

He will also hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders and a call on the UN Secretary General. The prime minister will interact with members of the US-Pakistan Business Council and Pakistani bankers to apprise them of his government’s pro-business and investment policies.

Pakistan Kashmir UN Palestine UNGA address UNGA IIOJK Prime Minister of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

PM attends session of UNGA

Aurangzeb says IMF deal will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Strategy aimed at re-appropriation, more allocation of funds notified

Book building starts today: BF Biosciences seeking to expand key product lines

National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

Panetta terms Israel’s pager explosion operation ‘terrorism’

Bordering areas of KP: COAS reviews security, uplift initiatives

Read more stories