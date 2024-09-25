AGL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz urges UN chief for implementation of UNSC Kashmir resolutions

BR Web Desk Published 25 Sep, 2024 07:42pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz meets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to use his offices for the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and ensuring the right of self-determination of Kashmiris, Radio Pakistan reported.

He made these remarks while talking to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Session in New York.

Briefing the Secretary-General on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Shehbaz Sharif underscored Pakistan’s serious concerns over India’s egregious actions in the occupied Valley and stressed the need to resolve the dispute to ensure lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 41,206

The prime minister also condemned Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. He urged the international community to hold Israel accountable. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the establishment of a viable and sovereign State of Palestine.

Shehbaz Sharif also underscored the need to stem the rising tide of Islamophobia and discrimination against Muslims worldwide. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to actively contribute towards international peace and security as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the year 2025-26.

Besides, the premier welcomed the initiative by the UN Secretary-General to organize the “Summit of the Future”, and expressed his hope that its outcome would help the developing countries in bridging the financial gap for the implementation of SDGs and climate goals.

Antonio Guterres thanked the Shehbaz for Pakistan’s active engagement at the United Nations as well as for its role towards international peace and security in the form of its UN’s Peacekeeping force.

UN summit: Asif says sustainable development cannot happen while tragedies like Gaza being perpetuated

Earlier in the day, Pakistan and Kuwait affirmed that they will work closely together on bilateral and regional issues of shared interest.

This statement was made during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly Session in New York.

The two leaders discussed all facets of bilateral relations, from people-to-people exchanges to political, economic, and defense cooperation.

