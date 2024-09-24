AGL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
Business & Finance

Newage Cables and China Electric Power Equipment & Technology (CET) sign agreement worth RMB75 million

Press Release Published 24 Sep, 2024 02:08pm

Newage Cables and China Electric Power Equipment & Technology (CET) have signed an agreement through their respective representatives, Alman Jalil Azam, Sales & Finance Director, and Yousaf Dshang, Chief Operating Officer of CET.

The press release added that the agreement valued at RMB75 million (Chinese Yuan) entails the manufacturing and supply of control cables for three major grid stations which are Lahore North, Lahore Nokhar and Maira, with Lahore North being the largest grid station to be built in Pakistan.

“This significant collaboration highlights the commitment of both companies to advancing Pakistan’s energy infrastructure, supporting the nation’s growing demand for reliable power solutions,” the press release added.

“Earlier, Newage Cables achieved a significant milestone in the energy sector by securing three international tenders worth 45 million USD. Newage holds the distinction of being the only company in Pakistan to operate two Copper Plants, two Aluminium Plants, and one Steel Plant. Since 2021, the company has continued its exceptional track record by becoming the only firm in Pakistan with Fire-Rated Certifications from prestigious European and UK laboratories. Additionally, Newage is the first company to introduce World’s No.1 Mailefer CCV Line in the country.

“With a legacy of 68 years, Newage Cables continues to uphold its reputation for excellence, innovation, safety, and reliability.”

