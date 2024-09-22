AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Pakistan

OGDCL, Chinese CCDC sign MoU for shale, tight gas exploration

BR Web Desk Published 22 Sep, 2024 02:25pm

Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Chinese company CCDC for exploration of shale and tight gas potential in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported Sunday.

Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik witnessed the MOU signing ceremony at Xian in Shaanxi province of China during the ongoing 8th Silk Road International Expo for Investment and Trade Forum.

Naqvi meets Chinese delegation

The MOU underscores the commitment of both the brotherly countries to the development of the Shale and tight gas potential of Pakistan to alleviate the energy needs of the country through indigenous resources.

The Federal Minister thanked the Chinese side for hosting Pakistan as the country of Honor and hoped the cooperation and collaboration between the two countries will only strengthen in times to come in all areas of the energy sector for the mutual benefit of both nations.

In a related development, Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including counter-terrorism, cross-border collaboration, and anti-smuggling.

Chinese investment company to set up textile parks in Pakistan

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a high-level Chinese delegation led by Minister for Political and Legal Affairs Chen Mingguo in Islamabad on Saturday.

During the meeting, it was also agreed to conduct joint exercises involving police and paramilitary forces in Gilgit-Baltistan or Xinjiang, as well as to train Gilgit-Baltistan police officers at the Xinjiang Police Academy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi stated that Pakistan aims to eliminate the smuggling of drugs, arms, and other goods.

For his part, Chinese Minister Chen Mingguo expressed a desire to enhance relations with Pakistan across all fields.

