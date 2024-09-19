AGL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
AIRLINK 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.25%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DCL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
DFML 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFBL 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (3.67%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
HUBC 148.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-3.7%)
HUMNL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
KOSM 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
MLCF 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
NBP 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
OGDC 143.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.25%)
PAEL 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.73%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PRL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TOMCL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
TPLP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TRG 60.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.53%)
UNITY 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,534 Increased By 73.9 (0.87%)
BR30 27,110 Decreased By -158.6 (-0.58%)
KSE100 81,630 Increased By 1168.8 (1.45%)
KSE30 25,817 Increased By 348.3 (1.37%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 18, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 19 Sep, 2024 08:50am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan long-term partner, but policy is to deny support to its long-range ballistic missile programme: US

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan govt considers proposal to establish new steel mill in Karachi with Russian cooperation

Read here for details.

  • Fazl ‘completely rejects’ govt proposed constitutional package

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s REER index decreases to 100.16 in August 2024

Read here for details.

  • PTI intra-party election case: ECP adjourns hearing until October 2

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $75mn in August 2024

Read here for details.

  • Russia would support Pakistan’s inclusion in BRICS, says Russian deputy PM

Read here for details.

  • Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

Read here for details.

