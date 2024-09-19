Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan long-term partner, but policy is to deny support to its long-range ballistic missile programme: US

Pakistan govt considers proposal to establish new steel mill in Karachi with Russian cooperation

Fazl ‘completely rejects’ govt proposed constitutional package

Pakistan’s REER index decreases to 100.16 in August 2024

PTI intra-party election case: ECP adjourns hearing until October 2

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $75mn in August 2024

Russia would support Pakistan’s inclusion in BRICS, says Russian deputy PM

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

