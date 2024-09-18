AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
AIRLINK 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.91%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
DFML 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.13%)
DGKC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 154.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.82%)
HUMNL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
KOSM 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.79%)
NBP 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PPL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TREET 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 59.90 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (9.95%)
UNITY 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 8,460 Increased By 83.9 (1%)
BR30 27,268 Increased By 161.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 970.2 (1.22%)
KSE30 25,468 Increased By 399.6 (1.59%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fazl ‘completely rejects’ govt proposed constitutional package

  • JUI-F chief says the government gave different proposals to different individuals
BR Web Desk Published September 18, 2024 Updated September 18, 2024 08:58pm

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman “completely rejected” the government’s proposed constitutional reforms on Wednesday, Aaj News reported.

The head of JUI-F attended a luncheon meeting at PTI leader Asad Qaiser’s home to discuss the constitutional amendments being proposed by the government and its allied parties.

NA prorogued as govt fails to persuade opposition

The National Assembly was prorogued on Monday without taking up the much-hyped “constitutional package” due to the failure of the ruling alliance to woo the opposition’s support for passage of the proposed constitutional amendment.

All the efforts by the government to persuade the opposition, particularly JUI-F, remained unsuccessful in getting the required numerical strength for passage of the constitutional amendment.

Constitutional amendment bill: Mengal demands release of missing persons

The planned amendment is expected to change the procedure of appointment of judges to the superior judiciary and merge the parliamentary committee on the judiciary with the Judicial Commission.

After the meeting, Asad Qaiser said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had rejected the draft changes completely.   Asad Qaiser hosted the luncheon in Fazl’s honour. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the chairman of the PTI, former president Arif Alvi, and other PTI leaders were also present.

Constitutional amendment: NA, Senate sessions adjourned till Monday

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that “the draft of the proposed amendments, provided to the opposition, was not acceptable in any way” in response to a question from a journalist.

“If we had backed the constitutional package, it would have been the biggest betrayal of the people’s confidence,” he continued.

IK says amendments aimed at suppressing SC

He went on to say that after reviewing the proposal, we decided not to back it. “They had given different proposals to different individuals,” he said.

According to him, the government is currently claiming that they have no proposals.

“Who had submitted the one they did have?” he asked.

PPP Maulana Fazlur Rehman Federal Government JUIF constitutional court constitutional amendments constitutional package

Comments

200 characters

Fazl ‘completely rejects’ govt proposed constitutional package

Russia would support Pakistan’s inclusion in BRICS, says Russian deputy PM

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $75mn in August 2024

Pakistan govt considers proposal to establish new steel mill in Karachi with Russian cooperation

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Hezbollah vows to avenge deadly pager blasts against Israel

King Charles phones PM Shehbaz; invites him to attend CHOGM in October

Pakistan’s REER index decreases to 100.16 in August 2024

With Fed’s rate cut at hand, debate swirls over how big a move

Pakistan long-term partner, but policy is to deny support to its long-range ballistic missile programme: US

Read more stories