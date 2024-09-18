AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
AIRLINK 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.91%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
DFML 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.13%)
DGKC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 154.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.82%)
HUMNL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
KOSM 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.79%)
NBP 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PPL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TREET 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 59.90 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (9.95%)
UNITY 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 8,460 Increased By 83.9 (1%)
BR30 27,268 Increased By 161.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 970.2 (1.22%)
KSE30 25,468 Increased By 399.6 (1.59%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI intra-party election case: ECP adjourns hearing until October 2

  • ECP warns the party could face an uncertain future if the intra-party election not recognised
BR Web Desk Published 18 Sep, 2024 05:04pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday adjourned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) intraparty election case until October 2.

In response to PTI’s request for more time to prepare the required documents, the electoral watchdog granted additional time to the party’s leadership.

Reserved seats: ECP dragging its heels on implementation of SC’s clarification order?

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar represented the party before a three-member bench, headed by ECP Member Sindh Nisar Durrani.

A member of the ECP Balochistan Committee questioned whether the PTI’s intraparty elections took place in Chamkani, Peshawar. Barrister Gohar clarified the elections were held only in Islamabad.

The ECP warned that unless the intra-party elections were recognized, PTI could face an uncertain future without an organizational structure.

In a related development, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday presided over an ECP meeting over the implementation of the top court’s fresh order but the conclave failed to finalize the related plan of action.

‘Intra-party polls’: ECP rejects PTI plea

In a strong rebuke to the poll body, a four-page clarification order issued by majority judges in the reserved seats case on Saturday noted that putting together the record placed before them and considering the same in the light of the short order in the reserved seats case, “leaves in little doubt that the clarification sought by the Commission– is nothing more than a contrived device and the adoption of dilatory tactics, adopted to delay, defeat and obstruct implementation of the decision of the court. This cannot be countenanced. Even on the application of elementary principles of law, the application filed by the Commission is misconceived.”

The apex court declared that the NA legislators concerned were the returned candidates of PTI.

Reprimanding the ECP, the eight judges noted, “The attempt by the Commission to confuse and cloud what is otherwise absolutely clear as a matter of the Constitution and the law must therefore be strongly deprecated—Nonetheless, the continued failure of, and refusal by, the Commission to perform this legally binding obligation may, as noted, have consequences. This obligation must be discharged forthwith.”

So far, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has neither notified relevant National Assembly lawmakers as PTI’s returned candidates nor has the poll body allotted reserved seats to the PTI, accordingly.

Imran Khan ECP Sultan Sikandar Raja Barrister Gohar Khan PTI intra party polls

Comments

200 characters

PTI intra-party election case: ECP adjourns hearing until October 2

Pakistan long-term partner, but policy is to deny support to its long-range ballistic missile programme: US

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Hezbollah vows to avenge Israel after deadly pager blasts

Pakistan’s REER index decreases to 100.16 in August 2024

With Fed’s rate cut at hand, debate swirls over how big a move

Oil drops for first day in three ahead of US Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with 970-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

Read more stories