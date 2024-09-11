AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,311 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 26,914 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 1 dead as fire breaks out at building in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony

BR Web Desk Published September 11, 2024 Updated September 11, 2024 10:29pm
At least 1 dead as fire breaks out at building in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony

At least one person was killed after a fire broke out at a residential building in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony on Wednesday, rescue officials said.

The deceased was identified as a 55-year-old man, according to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaan Khan.

People stranded on roof of the building were safely rescued, he said, adding that the fire was brought under control after five fire brigade vehicles participated in the rescue operation.

No loss of life as fire doused at Karachi’s Kashif Center

Cooling operations had begun by Rescue 1122 personnel in the building and a final search operation would be conducted after cooling, Hassaan said.

CM Sindh takes notice of the fire

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the fire in Shah Faisal Colony and instructed to expedite relief efforts, a statement read.

According to the statement, the cause of the fire was said to be an illegal petrol pump.

Death toll from fire at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil rises to 5

CM Sindh ordered to take legal action against those selling illegal petrol.

“No one has the right to play with human lives,” he was quoted as saying in the statement from Sindh government.

fire incidents in Karachi Shah Faisal Colony fire in building in Shah Faisal Karachi

Comments

200 characters

At least 1 dead as fire breaks out at building in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony

Ahead of monetary policy announcement, KSE-100 loses 635 points as market divided

Saudi Arabia committed to Pakistan’s economic growth, says KSA envoy

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Kamala Harris puts Trump on defensive in combative debate

Pakistani charged in alleged Iran plot to kill US official

Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Islamabad

Polio worker, officer killed in Bajaur: police

Read more stories