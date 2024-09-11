At least 1 dead as fire breaks out at building in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony

At least one person was killed after a fire broke out at a residential building in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony on Wednesday, rescue officials said.

The deceased was identified as a 55-year-old man, according to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaan Khan.

People stranded on roof of the building were safely rescued, he said, adding that the fire was brought under control after five fire brigade vehicles participated in the rescue operation.

Cooling operations had begun by Rescue 1122 personnel in the building and a final search operation would be conducted after cooling, Hassaan said.

CM Sindh takes notice of the fire

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the fire in Shah Faisal Colony and instructed to expedite relief efforts, a statement read.

According to the statement, the cause of the fire was said to be an illegal petrol pump.

CM Sindh ordered to take legal action against those selling illegal petrol.

“No one has the right to play with human lives,” he was quoted as saying in the statement from Sindh government.