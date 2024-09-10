AGL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.69%)
AIRLINK 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.88%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 52.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.77%)
DGKC 81.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.61%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
HUBC 151.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.16%)
HUMNL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.7%)
MLCF 33.72 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 135.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.46%)
PAEL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
SEARL 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TOMCL 41.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 52.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.74%)
UNITY 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.86%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.04%)
BR100 8,311 Increased By 15.7 (0.19%)
BR30 26,833 Increased By 33.4 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,741 Increased By 125.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,902 Increased By 46 (0.18%)
Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2024 10:51am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:10am, the currency was hovering at 278.57, a gain of Re0.13 against the US dollar.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 278.70, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as traders keep an eye on some positive indicators and approval from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board over a new $7-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Globally, the US dollar was steady in early trading on Tuesday, with the yen inching away from one-month highs as investors brace for US inflation data and reassess expectations of a large interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve starting next week.

A mixed labour report on Friday failed to make a clear-cut case on whether the Fed would deliver a regular 25 basis point (bps) rate cut or an outsized 50 bps one at its Sept. 17-18 policy meeting.

Traders are now waiting on Wednesday’s U.S. consumer price index report for further policy clues although the Fed has made it clear employment has taken on a greater focus than inflation. The headline CPI is expected to have risen 0.2% on a month-on-month basis in August, according to a Reuters poll, unchanged from the previous month.

Investor focus will also be on the highly anticipated televised US Presidential debate later on Tuesday that could weigh heavily on the November election.

The US dollar was up 0.1% at 143.30 yen , creeping away from the one-month low of 141.75 touched on Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged down on Tuesday as weak Chinese demand offset supply disruptions from Tropical Storm Francine and as global oil oversupply risks continued to weigh on the market.

Brent crude futures were down 4 cents, or 0.06%, to $72.80 a barrel by 0334 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 10 cents, or 0.15%, to trade at $68.60 a barrel.

Both benchmarks gained around 1% at Monday’s settlement.

The US Coast Guard ordered the closure of all operations at Brownsville and other small Texas ports on Monday evening, as Tropical Storm Francine barrelled across the Gulf.

The port of Corpus Christi remained open but with restrictions.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Karachi faces major traffic jam in multiple areas after protesters block key roads

FBR considering traders’ new proposal to collect advance tax

New IMF programme going to be the last one if reforms put in place: Aurangzeb

Dewan Farooque Motors (DFML) starts EV production after EDB’s approval

IMF EB dithering over whether to sanction bailout?

Rs20bn Green Sukuk likely in Dec

Senate’s recommendations on ‘illegitimate’ payments to IPPs: PD asked to share implementation status

DRAP issues recall alert for five drug products

Senate panel told: Non-renewal of LDI licences to impact telecom ecosystem

Read more stories