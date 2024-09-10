AGL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.34%)
AIRLINK 138.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.6%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
DCL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
DFML 52.80 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.82%)
DGKC 82.32 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.69%)
FCCL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.33%)
FFBL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
HUBC 150.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
KOSM 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.42%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.06%)
NBP 59.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 135.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
TRG 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.35%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.76%)
BR100 8,366 Increased By 71.1 (0.86%)
BR30 26,903 Increased By 103.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 79,287 Increased By 671.7 (0.85%)
KSE30 25,073 Increased By 216.8 (0.87%)
Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.62 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 10, 2024 Updated September 10, 2024 04:21pm

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.62, a gain of Re0.08 against the US dollar.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 278.70, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as traders keep an eye on some positive indicators and approval from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board over a new $7-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Globally, the US dollar was steady in early trading on Tuesday, with the yen inching away from one-month highs as investors brace for US inflation data and reassess expectations of a large interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve starting next week.

A mixed labour report on Friday failed to make a clear-cut case on whether the Fed would deliver a regular 25 basis point (bps) rate cut or an outsized 50 bps one at its Sept. 17-18 policy meeting.

Traders are now waiting on Wednesday’s U.S. consumer price index report for further policy clues although the Fed has made it clear employment has taken on a greater focus than inflation. The headline CPI is expected to have risen 0.2% on a month-on-month basis in August, according to a Reuters poll, unchanged from the previous month.

Investor focus will also be on the highly anticipated televised US Presidential debate later on Tuesday that could weigh heavily on the November election.

The US dollar was up 0.1% at 143.30 yen , creeping away from the one-month low of 141.75 touched on Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, gave up the previous day’s gains on Tuesday as weak Chinese demand offset US supply disruptions from Tropical Storm Francine and global oil oversupply risks that continue to weigh on the market.

Brent crude futures were down 79 cents, or 1.1%, at $71.05 a barrel by 0948 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 82 cents, or 1.2%, to $67.89.

Both benchmarks had risen about 1% on Monday.

The US Coast Guard ordered the closure of all operations at Brownsville and other small Texas ports on Monday evening as Tropical Storm Francine barrelled across the Gulf of Mexico. Corpus Christi port remained open with restrictions.

Oil prices interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

KPK CM Gandapur back in Peshawar, PTI criticises govt for arresting party leaders

Karachi faces major traffic jam in multiple areas after protesters block key roads

Dozens of displaced Palestinians killed, wounded by Israeli missiles

Dewan Farooque Motors (DFML) starts EV production after EDB’s approval

Oil dips as weak Chinese demand counters storm Francine

KE staff attacked, held hostage amid anti-theft drive: spokesperson

PTA says VPNs will not be blocked in Pakistan, but urges registration

Gold price per tola jumps Rs1,300, hits Rs261,700 in Pakistan

FBR considering traders’ new proposal to collect advance tax

Read more stories