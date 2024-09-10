AGL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.69%)
AIRLINK 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.95%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
DFML 52.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.75%)
DGKC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.01%)
HUBC 151.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.14%)
HUMNL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.49%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.26%)
NBP 58.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
OGDC 135.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.46%)
PAEL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 41.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 52.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.74%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
BR100 8,306 Increased By 10.9 (0.13%)
BR30 26,814 Increased By 14.2 (0.05%)
KSE100 78,719 Increased By 104.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 24,895 Increased By 38.4 (0.15%)
Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 9, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 10 Sep, 2024 09:12am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Lucky Core Industries completes acquisition of Pfizer’s Karachi facility and assets

Read here for details.

  • PTI’s Barrister Gohar, Marwat, Shaheen arrested in Islamabad

Read here for details.

  • Finance Minister Aurangzeb says private sector has to lead country

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s remittance inflow stands at $2.9bn in August, up 40.5% year-on-year

Read here for details.

  • SC marks start of new judicial year with full court reference

Read here for details.

  • Accountability court bars NAB from handling Toshakhana reference, assigns it to FIA

Read here for details.

  • Aramco has not commissioned any site in Pakistan as misleading pictures circulate

Read here for details.

  • Millat Tractors post profit of Rs10.6bn in FY24, up 167%

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Karachi faces major traffic jam in multiple areas after protesters block key roads

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

FBR considering traders’ new proposal to collect advance tax

New IMF programme going to be the last one if reforms put in place: Aurangzeb

IMF EB dithering over whether to sanction bailout?

Rs20bn Green Sukuk likely in Dec

Senate’s recommendations on ‘illegitimate’ payments to IPPs: PD asked to share implementation status

DRAP issues recall alert for five drug products

Senate panel told: Non-renewal of LDI licences to impact telecom ecosystem

2022 floods: $10.9bn aid received against $30bn losses

Read more stories