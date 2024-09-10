Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Lucky Core Industries completes acquisition of Pfizer’s Karachi facility and assets

PTI’s Barrister Gohar, Marwat, Shaheen arrested in Islamabad

Finance Minister Aurangzeb says private sector has to lead country

Pakistan’s remittance inflow stands at $2.9bn in August, up 40.5% year-on-year

SC marks start of new judicial year with full court reference

Accountability court bars NAB from handling Toshakhana reference, assigns it to FIA

Aramco has not commissioned any site in Pakistan as misleading pictures circulate

Millat Tractors post profit of Rs10.6bn in FY24, up 167%

