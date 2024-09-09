Aramco has not commissioned any site in Pakistan as misleading pictures circulate

No Aramco site has been commissioned anywhere in Pakistan so far, and a formal announcement will be made in this regard at an appropriate time.

This was stated by Zeeshan Tayyeb, Chief Operating Officer, Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO), in response to a misleading picture and news circulating on social media.

GO, a business partner of the Saudi oil giant Aramco in Pakistan, has said that no site has been commissioned and the picture is of some other site outside Pakistan.

CCP approves 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, completed its acquisition of a 40% equity stake in GO Pakistan earlier this year.

In December 2023, Aramco had signed definitive agreements to acquire a 40% equity stake. The acquisition was Aramco’s first entry into the Pakistani fuels retail market, advancing its strategy to strengthen its downstream value chain internationally.