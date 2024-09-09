Sep 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aramco has not commissioned any site in Pakistan as misleading pictures circulate

BR Web Desk Published 09 Sep, 2024 04:17pm

No Aramco site has been commissioned anywhere in Pakistan so far, and a formal announcement will be made in this regard at an appropriate time.

This was stated by Zeeshan Tayyeb, Chief Operating Officer, Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO), in response to a misleading picture and news circulating on social media.

GO, a business partner of the Saudi oil giant Aramco in Pakistan, has said that no site has been commissioned and the picture is of some other site outside Pakistan.

CCP approves 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, completed its acquisition of a 40% equity stake in GO Pakistan earlier this year.

In December 2023, Aramco had signed definitive agreements to acquire a 40% equity stake. The acquisition was Aramco’s first entry into the Pakistani fuels retail market, advancing its strategy to strengthen its downstream value chain internationally.

aramco Aramco in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Aramco has not commissioned any site in Pakistan as misleading pictures circulate

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 18, no word on external financing yet

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

BF Biosciences gets DRAP nod for brownfield expansion

Millat Tractors post profit of Rs10.6bn in FY24, up 167%

Sale of Dawood Lawrencepur’s subsidiary cancelled as Artistic Milliners ‘decides not to proceed’

Politics in sport diagnosed as Pakistan cricket’s problem

Lucky Core Industries completes acquisition of Pfizer’s Karachi facility and assets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Settlement of circular debt thru adjustments strong probability

Read more stories