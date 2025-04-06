Sharjeel reiterates party’s stance against canal project

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the construction of canals would not be allowed under any circumstances.

Addressing a press conference here Saturday, he said that yesterday, during the commemoration of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered a historic speech, highlighting the key issues, especially the pressing matter of canal construction in Sindh.

He made it clear that the construction of canals would not be allowed under any circumstances. He also criticized the Punjab government’s projects, stating that he stands with the people, not with Shehbaz Sharif.

Bilawal reiterates opposition to canal project

Memon announced that a historic rally against the construction of canals and terrorism will be held in Hyderabad on April 18, aimed at mobilising public support.

He also recalled the NFC Award, the decision against the Kalabagh Dam, and steps toward provincial autonomy taken during the presidency of Asif Ali Zardari. He noted that President Zardari not only put an end to the Kalabagh Dam project but also announced a special package for Balochistan during his tenure.

He expressed regret over the recent statement by Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari, urging her to read the Constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025