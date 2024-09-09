Finance Minister Aurangzeb says private sector has to lead country

Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday said the government had no business for being in business and the private sector should lead the country.

The finance minister passed these remarks while addressing the Senate session on Monday.

“Macroeconomic stability is basic hygiene for growth,” the finance minister said, adding “the government will show fiscal discipline by increasing its revenues and cutting the expenditures, which will lead to increased capacity to lend the private sector”.

“The government has no business for being in business and the private sector has to lead this country,” the finance czar emphasised.

During his speech, the finance minister further said the government had increased the IT sector budget “not because to support the government but to support the ecosystem that could help our freelancers and other sectors, which can help grow exports”.

Regarding the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Aurangzeb said any transformation should be on the basis of People, Process, Technology (PPT) model.

“If our tax authority does not have integrity, then we have a problem,” he said, mentioning that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken an initiative four months back with the people agenda.

He continued that bringing simplification in the process of the initiatives taken by the government was also crucial.

“I have come from the private sector. I did a job for six years. If as a salaried class person whose tax is cut from the source I have to get tax advice and consult accounting firms, something is very wrong [in the process of taxation],” Aurangzeb said.