PTI’s Barrister Gohar, Marwat, Shaheen arrested in Islamabad

The Islamabad police detained PTI leaders Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, and the party Chairman Gohar Ali Khan on Monday, a day after the party held a public rally, Aaj News reported.

The capital police’s decision to make arrests comes after PTI leadership made controversial statements against institutions at a recent public rally.

The PTI accused the capital police of executing “illegal orders” in a post on X, and urged the inspector general (IG) of police in Islamabad to put an end to this behaviour.

PTI said the entire parliament should be ashamed of itself since this is an open assault on Pakistan’s semblance of democracy.

“Speaker NA should be ashamed for allowing such disrespect of parliament. Pakistan has descended further into the undeclared Martial Law,” the post said.

Several PTI leaders, including Zartaj Gul, Zain Qureshi, Aamir Dogar, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza, successfully managed to lave the Parliament.

It’s crucial to highlight that the government has initiated legal action against PTI leadership for breaching an agreement regarding the September 8 rally in the federal capital.

Peaceful protests, public order: President signs bill into law

The first case was filed at the Sangjani Police Station due to non-compliance with the specified rally time.

The second case was lodged at the Sumbal Police Station for deviating from the designated route, passing through the Sadaat Colony and Srinagar Highway.

Ahead of the PTI rally on Sunday, President Asif Ali Zardari gave his assent to “the Peaceful Protest and Public Order Bill 2024”, significantly altering the regulations for rallies and processions in Islamabad.

Under the law, unauthorised public gatherings have been banned in the federal capital. The new legislation specifies designated areas within the capital for public gatherings.

The government will allocate specific locations for political gatherings per the new rules. Sangjani and other designated areas will be listed in a gazette notification for public rallies.

Furthermore, no assembly will be permitted outside of the areas designated by the government.