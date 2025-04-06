Bilawal’s reservations: PM engages party leaders in talks

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday met the PML-N leaders Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ataullah Tarar at his Model Town residence and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Sources claimed that views were exchanged over the country’s current political and economic situation. The reservation of PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also discussed. Shehbaz Sharif said they would continue to take decisions after consultation with the allies, the sources claimed.

Moreover, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman telephoned Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and expressed gratitude for the recently announced reduction in electricity prices.

6 new canals: No decision without PPP’s nod, PM assures Bilawal

The Prime Minister welcomed the gesture and vowed to continue the policy of providing relief to common man as government’s top most priority. He said Pakistan’s journey of development will continue.

During the conversation, both leaders expressed concern over the unprovoked Israeli bombing of unarmed Palestinians in Gaza and the silence of international powers over these atrocities.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan will continue raising its voice at every international forum against the ongoing Israeli oppression in Gaza. He said Pakistan’s position is clear on supporting the unarmed Palestinians who are victims of Israeli oppression.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025