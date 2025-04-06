PTI rift deepens after Gandapur’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: A major crisis is unfolding within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as its internal divisions intensify, with senior party leaders including former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser calling for an immediate investigation into what they dubbed as controversial remarks made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Asad Qaiser, former speaker of National Assembly, urged PTI’s central leadership to take immediate action against Gandapur, warning that the party’s reputation was at risk amid growing internal divisions. “The party must thoroughly investigate the statements made by Gandapur,” he said, adding that it was crucial for the PTI founder to weigh in on the matter and clarify his position.

The former speaker’s words echoed the growing discontent within the party ranks, with sources revealing a deepening sense of frustration among PTI’s top brass.

IK dismisses rumours of KP CM removal

Leading party figures are now openly accusing Gandapur of jeopardising Imran Khan’s vision of unity and reform for alleged personal gain.

Shahram Khan Tarakai, another senior PTI MNA and ex- provincial minister, was quick to join the chorus, saying Gandapur’s comments could do irreparable damage to the party’s cause. “This will harm Imran Khan’s legacy and the very movement he started,” Tarakai said, calling for a full-scale investigation.

The controversy stems from a series of remarks made by Gandapur last week, in which he openly accused fellow PTI members of conspiring against him and the KP government.

The chief minister’s shocking claims have ignited a firestorm of criticism within the party, with many fearing that these allegations could drive a wedge even deeper into PTI’s already fragile unity. The sources within PTI told Business Recorder that Gandapur’s comments, which included veiled accusations against unnamed party members over the controversial distribution of party tickets, were met with fury by PTI’s political elite.

However, Tarakai warned that PTI’s leadership should focus on more pressing matters, including securing the release of Imran Khan and innocent party leaders and workers languishing in jail due to political unrest. “Instead of creating chaos within the party, Gandapur should be working to restore order and bring good governance to the province,” Tarakai demanded. He said: “The world is laughing at our government.”

With PTI’s reputation on the line and public support increasingly dwindling, many are questioning whether the party can survive this latest internal crisis.

PTI insiders suggest that the party’s central leadership is scrambling to contain the fallout, as a growing number of senior party leaders threaten to distance themselves from the KP chief minister.

As the internal strife intensifies, party leadership is under immense pressure to act decisively.

A senior PTI leader who wished not to be named said that PTI could face a critical crossroads in the coming days – either it will rally together in the face of adversity, or the bitter infighting will irreparably damage its standing.

However, PTI’s leadership remains tight-lipped for now, but sources suggest an emergency meeting could be called in the coming days to discuss the fallout from Gandapur’s remarks.

