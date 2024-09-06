AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Don’t let political differences breed hatred: army chief

  • COAS says efforts to weaken national solidarity will never succeed
BR Web Desk Published September 6, 2024

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Friday urged the nation to “not let political differences turn into hatred” and follow three principles of the founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“The guiding principles of Quaid – faith, unity, and discipline – should serve as our beacon,” the army chief said while addressing a ceremony to mark the country’s 59th Defence Day at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, other senior military and governmental officials, and families of martyred soldiers attended the meeting.

Defence Day: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz say committed to defend country’s sovereignty

The army chief said attempts were being made to abet religious intolerance and hatred against minorities, however, “efforts to weaken national solidarity will never succeed,” he said.

He said there was a strong bond between the army and the public, which would serve as the foundation to “defeat any enemy trying to create rifts between the two.”

Gen Asim Munir expressed complete confidence and urged the nation to adopt qualities of unity and solidarity.

“In social and societal matters, we must demonstrate fraternity, harmony, tolerance, and patience,” the army chief said, stressing the need for protecting the rights of minorities as per the Constitution of Pakistan, and an end to religious intolerance.

“Allah has blessed Pakistan with abundant natural resources. The true asset of the nation is its people, especially the youth, whose role is crucial for the country’s integrity and development,” he said.

On the Jammu and Kashmir issue, COAS Munir said: “India’s illegal occupation not only poses a challenge for Pakistan but also represents a regional and global concern.” He paid tribute to the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom and asserted that lasting peace in South Asia hinges on the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The army chief also voiced concerns about the worsening situation in Palestine and called on world leaders to resolve the conflict as soon as possible.

He condemned Israeli aggression and vowed to advocate for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to prevent the brutality faced by the Palestinian people

KU Sep 06, 2024 11:20pm
What ever is said by leaders is valid n true, but the real problem is social justice n economically suffering nation, fix this n many issues will blow away.
Farhan Ahmad Sep 06, 2024 11:25pm
Incomplete Map of Pakistan on 5000 Note.
Maqbool Sep 06, 2024 11:34pm
At last the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan that have made unprecedented and unmatched sacrifices for Pakistan, is being noticed .
