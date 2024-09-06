AGL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
Defence Day: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz say committed to defend country’s sovereignty

BR Web Desk Published September 6, 2024 Updated September 6, 2024 11:03am

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their unwavering commitment to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all threats on the occasion of Pakistan’s Defence Day on Friday.

September 6 is celebrated every year as the Defence Day of Pakistan to commemorate the time when armed forces frustrated a surprise attack by its numerically superior Indian armed forces in 1965.

A change of guards was held in major centres, including the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi and Allama Iqbal’s in Lahore on Friday.

President Zardari in his message said Pakistan seeks peace and stability in the region and is committed to peaceful coexistence with all neighbours, Radio Pakistan reported.

“However, enduring peace is only possible when suffering of the Kashmiri people is ended,” the president added.

“Our armed forces are alert and always ready to respond to any challenge to national sovereignty and national integrity,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PM, in a post on X, said, “I join the entire nation in honoring the sacrifices of our soldiers and martyrs, as well as all those who have fought valiantly for Pakistan’s defence”.

“Let us draw inspiration from our shuhada and ghazis to defend and rebuild Pakistan with the same spirit of September, and in line with the vision of our Quaid, Muhammad Ali Jinnah by embracing the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion to chart a course towards a brighter future for our beloved Pakistan.”

The PM added that it is our aim is to create an environment where all nations can prosper and address issues like poverty health and education.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message said that Sept 6 is a golden chapter in the defence history of Pakistan, when its armed forces and people stood united and retaliated against the aggression of cowardly enemy.

The CM said that brave sons of soil wrote unprecedented stories of bravery and courage and foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.

CM Maryam further said that history of world is unable to present any other such example of bravery and courage which was exhibited by the Pakistan armed forces.

Similarly, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, and the Pakistan Armed Forces paid a rich tribute to the valor, sacrifice, and heroism of gallant soldiers who valiantly defended the motherland against formidable odds.

“Pakistan Armed Forces reaffirm their unwavering commitment to defend the country against all threats and challenges,” the ISPR said.

