AGL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 143.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.63%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
DCL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
DFML 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
DGKC 79.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 46.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.63%)
HUBC 154.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.33%)
HUMNL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
NBP 58.98 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.75%)
OGDC 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 25.63 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
PPL 112.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SEARL 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TPLP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TREET 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.52%)
TRG 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.86%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 8,367 Increased By 21.4 (0.26%)
BR30 27,050 Increased By 141.4 (0.53%)
KSE100 79,128 Increased By 264.8 (0.34%)
KSE30 25,061 Increased By 35.4 (0.14%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls ahead of US jobs data

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2024 10:46am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average traded lower on Friday as investors awaited key US jobs data due later in the day, which will likely set the stage for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month.

The Nikkei was down 0.24% at 36,568.05 by the midday break, after opening 0.43% higher.

The index is set to fall 5% for the week.

“It was hard to find reasons to buy stocks aggressively ahead of the release of the non-farm payrolls data,” said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 2% to drag the Nikkei the most.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest lost 1.4% and air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries slipped 4%.

Seven & i Holdings fell 1.87%, after the retail giant said it had rejected Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard’s ATD.TO $38.5 billion cash bid for the company because the proposal was not in the interest of shareholders.

Sekisui House touched a record high, after the Japanese housing maker raised its annual profit forecast on the robust US housing business.

Sekisui House, which has been expanding its US business, is likely to benefit from the potential US rate cut, was last up 2.22% at 3,922 yen.

Japan’s Nikkei rises as tech shares gain

The broader Topix fell 0.59% to 2,603.31, dragged lower by electronic appliance maker Hitachi, which lost 4%.

Toyota Motor fell 1.64%. The index is poised to fall 3.4% for the week.

Of more than 1,600 shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 37% stocks rose and 58% fell, with 3% trading flat.

Tokyo Stock Exchange Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei falls ahead of US jobs data

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

China, IMF: PM asks MoF to follow key matters up

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

NAB amendments: SC accepts appeals against previous ruling

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

In rare move, Georgia arrests father of teen suspected in school shooting

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Read more stories