AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 95.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.03%)
FCCL 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.09%)
FLYNG 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.85%)
HUBC 145.24 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.73%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (6%)
OGDC 212.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.31%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 13.54 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.99%)
PPL 170.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PRL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
PTC 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.93%)
SSGC 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.12%)
SYM 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TPLP 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,702 Increased By 113.8 (0.9%)
BR30 38,258 Increased By 378.2 (1%)
KSE100 118,383 Increased By 1067.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 278.8 (0.77%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-22

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) is said to have received Rs 148.75 billion from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on account of Tariff Differential Subsidies (TDS) authorized by the Accountant General of Pakistan (AGPR) under different heads for the fiscal year 2024-25.

On March 28, 2025, the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue had issued authorizations to the SBP, Islamabad branch to release the authorized amounts to CPPA-G after fulfillment of all codal formalities.

According to official documents, Rs 12.745 billion are related to payment of subsidy to CPPA-G on account of subsidies for Inter-Disco tariff differential for FY 2024-25, already earmarked in the federal budget 2024-25.

Govt requests Nepra to reduce power tariffs by Rs1.71/unit

An amount of Rs 2.281 billion has been disbursed in the account of CPPA-G on account of subsidy for merged district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (former-Fata) for FY 2024-25.

An amount of Rs 12.123 billion has been released as subsidy to CPPA-G on account of subsidies to AJK for tariff differential for FY 2024-25. An amount of Rs 8.863 billion has been disbursed to CPPA-G on account of subsidies to AJK for tariff differential for FY 2024-25 as advance subsides duly approved by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on June 21, 2023.

The AGPR has also released Rs 399 million to CPPA-G on account of Rs subsidies for tariff differential to agri tubewells in Balochistan for FY 2024-25. And an amount of Rs 457 million has been disbursed to CPPA-G on account of subsidies for tariff differential to agri-tubewells in Balochistan.

Rupees 115 billion has been disbursed in the account of CPPA-G under the head of settlement of payables to Government owned Power Plants (GPPs) for the FY 2024-25.

The AGPR has also released an amount of Rs 3.007 billion to CPPA-G on account of subsidies for merged districts of KP erstwhile Fata for FY 2024-25. The funds have been made against budgetary allocation in Grant No.O33 Cost Centre/IB 9049-Subsidy for merged District of KP erstwhile Fata.

Subsequent utilization of funds from this account shall be subject to fulfillment of codal formalities, rules and regulations and procedures.

In addition, the AGPR has also released an amount of Rs 4 billion to be paid to the Chinese Independent Power Producers (IPPs) as per the agreement reached with the Chinese government aimed at releasing Rs 4 billion every month to the Chinese power plants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IPPs SBP DISCOS power tariffs CPPA G AGPR Tariff Differential Subsidies

Comments

200 characters

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Massive turnout at expatriates’ event: The PM was all smiles

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Telenor’s and Orion’s acquisition: CCP decision delay threatens pact: PTCL chief

Performance scheme: FBR’s low-level employees protest denial of benefits

Taxpayers irked as IRS incorrectly marks them as ‘non-active’

Read more stories