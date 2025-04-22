Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) is said to have received Rs 148.75 billion from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on account of Tariff Differential Subsidies (TDS) authorized by the Accountant General of Pakistan (AGPR) under different heads for the fiscal year 2024-25.

On March 28, 2025, the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue had issued authorizations to the SBP, Islamabad branch to release the authorized amounts to CPPA-G after fulfillment of all codal formalities.

According to official documents, Rs 12.745 billion are related to payment of subsidy to CPPA-G on account of subsidies for Inter-Disco tariff differential for FY 2024-25, already earmarked in the federal budget 2024-25.

An amount of Rs 2.281 billion has been disbursed in the account of CPPA-G on account of subsidy for merged district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (former-Fata) for FY 2024-25.

An amount of Rs 12.123 billion has been released as subsidy to CPPA-G on account of subsidies to AJK for tariff differential for FY 2024-25. An amount of Rs 8.863 billion has been disbursed to CPPA-G on account of subsidies to AJK for tariff differential for FY 2024-25 as advance subsides duly approved by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on June 21, 2023.

The AGPR has also released Rs 399 million to CPPA-G on account of Rs subsidies for tariff differential to agri tubewells in Balochistan for FY 2024-25. And an amount of Rs 457 million has been disbursed to CPPA-G on account of subsidies for tariff differential to agri-tubewells in Balochistan.

Rupees 115 billion has been disbursed in the account of CPPA-G under the head of settlement of payables to Government owned Power Plants (GPPs) for the FY 2024-25.

The AGPR has also released an amount of Rs 3.007 billion to CPPA-G on account of subsidies for merged districts of KP erstwhile Fata for FY 2024-25. The funds have been made against budgetary allocation in Grant No.O33 Cost Centre/IB 9049-Subsidy for merged District of KP erstwhile Fata.

Subsequent utilization of funds from this account shall be subject to fulfillment of codal formalities, rules and regulations and procedures.

In addition, the AGPR has also released an amount of Rs 4 billion to be paid to the Chinese Independent Power Producers (IPPs) as per the agreement reached with the Chinese government aimed at releasing Rs 4 billion every month to the Chinese power plants.

