5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Punjab, KP

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck parts of the country on Saturday, including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and many other cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake was originated at 11:47am with magnitude of 5.9 and depth of 94km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, the PMD said.

Meanwhile, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.8, which struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at a depth of 92km (57 miles).

