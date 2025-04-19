AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Punjab, KP

  • Epicentre was Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, PMD says
BR Web Desk Published April 19, 2025 Updated April 19, 2025 12:28pm

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck parts of the country on Saturday, including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and many other cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake was originated at 11:47am with magnitude of 5.9 and depth of 94km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, the PMD said.

Meanwhile, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.8, which struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at a depth of 92km (57 miles).

More to follow

earthquake in Pakistan earthquake in KP earthquake in Lahore earthquake in Islamabad earthquake in Peshawar

Comments

200 characters

5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Punjab, KP

PM celebrates 23pc surge in IT exports

Rs664.62bn out of Rs1.1trn authorised under PSDP

Foreign minister Ishaq Dar arrives in Kabul as deportations rise

Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend World Bank Group/IMF meetings

4 GPPs ready switching to take-and-pay mode

Deal inked with IFC to accelerate e-mobility

Dar, SCO SG explore ways to boost ties

Shipping network welcomed: Pakistan, BD also seek air links resumption

World Bank seeks alteration in staff security mode of DHP

Read more stories