PM for deeper economic ties with UAE

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reaffirmed the country’s close relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), calling for deeper economic cooperation and greater engagement across sectors.

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is in Islamabad on a two-day official visit.

Sharif conveyed warm greetings to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and thanked the Gulf country for its longstanding support in various fields.

UAE deputy PM arrives on two-day visit

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the current trajectory of bilateral relations and discussed ways to boost cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and people-to-people exchanges.

Sharif said that Pakistan aimed to turn strong political ties into a broader economic partnership. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the Pakistani Diaspora in the UAE and reiterated his country’s commitment to expanding bilateral collaboration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025